MG Motor India starting up automotive ecosystem with Developer Program & Grant

To support the new-age mobility ecosystem, MG Motor India has introduced the MG Developer Program & Grant. Launched in collaboration with tech companies such as SAP, Cognizant, Adobe, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit, the initiative is aimed at incentivising Indian innovators and developers to build futuristic mobility applications and experiences. It also brings in TiE Delhi NCR as the ecosystem partner.

Under this initiative, MG Motor India will provide innovators and start-ups with an opportunity to secure mentorship and funding from industry leaders. “Shortlisted ideas will receive specialised, high-level mentoring and networking opportunities to assist with the practical development of the solution, business plan and modelling, testing facilities, go-to-market strategy, etc,” the company said in a statement. “Winning ideas will also have access to a grant, the amount of which will be decided by the jury on a case-to-case basis.”

Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India, added, “The automobile industry is witnessing sweeping transformations in the space of connected, electric and shared mobility. We aim to take this revolution forward with a focus on attaining tech leadership in the automotive industry.”

The MG Developer Program & Grant will award grants ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. It is open to both external developers—students, innovators, inventors, start-ups and other tech companies—and internal employee teams at MG Motor and its programme partners. Winners of the grant from the first cohort are likely to be announced in December 2019.

In a separate initiative, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, has opened entries for participation in the globally acclaimed H-Social Creator (it was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015). The platform will acknowledge India’s first H-Social Creator—a graduate or a postgraduate student who will develop a novel idea based on any of three categories of road safety, environment and clean India.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “The social innovation sphere in India has witnessed immense growth in the last decade. The H-Social Creator will serve as a platform for budding catalysts of social change to be visionaries.”

The H-Social Creator will be held in five cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. The applications for participation will be accepted till October 23, 2019. College students may submit their entries via a 60-second video or a one-page word document at www.hsocialcreator.in. The winner will be announced during a ceremony in November in Delhi. The winning idea will receive a seed capital funding of Rs 15 lakh, and the idea will be implemented on ground by Hyundai Motor India Foundation.