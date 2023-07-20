MG Motor India sells over 29,000 SUVs in H1 2023: Records 21% YoY growth

MG Motor India sold over 29,000 SUVs in the first half of this calendar year, recording a 21 percent YoY growth. The Hector and ZS EV are the company’s best-selling products in H1 2023.

MG Motor India has revealed its sales figures for H1 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this British-originated Chinese-owned car manufacturer sold over 29,000 SUVs in the first half of this calendar year. MG recorded a YoY growth of 21 percent as in the same period last year, it recorded sales of around 24,000 units.

MG Motor India’s H1 2023 Sales:

Morris Garages India managed to sell over 29,000 vehicles in H1 2023. The MG Hector was the company’s best-selling model during this time period followed by the ZS electric SUV. It is worth mentioning that the brand recorded its highest retail sales in March 2023 ever since it started its operations in India.

MG’s Indian portfolio includes four internal combustion engine SUVs and two electric vehicles. The SUV line-up includes the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster while the electric range consists of the Comet and ZS EV. MG Motor India recently announced that the company will invest Rs 5,000 crore and launch 4-5 new cars by 2028.

MG’s latest EV for the Indian market:

MG Motor India recently launched the all-new Comet EV at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it is India’s most affordable EV. The new MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge.

