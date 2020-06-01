MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

The MG Hector and ZS EV are the only two vehicles MG Motor India currently retails and one can book the cars online or through the company's dealerships.

By:Published: June 1, 2020 5:51:43 PM

MG Motor India has managed to sell 710 cars in India during last month. In April, like other car manufacturers, even MG didn’t sell any vehicles. The company’s current portfolio in India includes the MG ZS EV and the Hector SUVs. While there isn’t a break-up of how many units of the MG Hector and ZS were sold, we believe the petrol/diesel-powered SUV has had the upper hand. The MG ZS EV is as it is imported in the country and has fewer takers because of infrastructure and slightly higher procuring costs. In the coming months, MG will launch the Hector Plus as well as the Gloster SUVs in the Indian market. While the Plus is based on the regular MG Hector, the Gloster is an all-new SUV for our market. This includes the fact that it has more features and presence (?) than say the Mahindra Alturas G4, Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner.

MG Motor India says that it has resumed production at its Halol facility. Unfortunately, the production hasn’t started on full steam yet. This is because of the restricted materials supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, the Halol plant is only utilised at 30 per cent of its capacity. MG says that with reduced manpower available, almost 65 per cent of its dealerships and service centres are now open across India. MG has also started expanding bookings of the ZS EV to six new centres across India – Jaipur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi, Surat and Pune. One can book the SUV online or through the respective dealerships.

Also Read MG Hector petrol review

Rakesh Sidana, the director of sales, MG Motor India said that all the dealerships now only have BS6 inventory. The company hopes to restore normalcy by next month. Home deliveries of vehicles are being provided and these are also sanitised before handing it over to the customer.

