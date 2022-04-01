MG Motor India sells 4,721 units last month: Clocks 69% growth in Q1 2022 over Q4 2021

MG Motor India has posted a positive growth over 69 per cent for the first quarter of 2022 over the last quarter of 2021. The company also sold 4,721 units in March this year.

MG Motor India has registered sales of 4,721 units in the month of March this year. The company also managed to post an incremental growth of over 69 per cent in Q1 2022 in comparison to Q4 2021. Although the market remained immensely affected by multiple constraints, such as the Covid-19 outbreak, global semiconductor chip shortage, and more, MG Motor India posted positive growth.

The company is witnessing a warm response from the Indian audience for its product line-up. It currently sells a total of 5 offerings in the Indian market, namely Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster, and the all-new ZS EV. The company has also announced its plans to launch an affordable mass-market EV in the Indian market.

Talking about the newly-launched all-new ZS EV, it has managed to garner a strong response from Indian buyers. Over 1,500 bookings for the electric SUV have been received in the month of March itself. The ZS EV now features the largest-in-segment 50.3 kWh battery pack. Therefore, it offers a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge.

Prices for the MG ZS EV start from Rs. Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level trim, whereas the top-spec variant is priced at Rs. 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is powered by an electric motor mounted on the front axle. It develops 173.83 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of max torque. Nevertheless, it can spring from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

In terms of features, the equipment list is long. The ZS EV comes equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, six airbags, TPMS, and more. For the entertainment duties, the ZS EV uses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit borrowed from the Astor.

