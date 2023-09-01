MG Motor India will look to increase sales from the coming festive season starting this September.

MG Motor India today announced the retail sales figures for the month of August 2023, which stood at 4185 units. This translates to YoY growth of around 10 percent over the month of August 2022. The carmaker is gearing up to gain momentum from the upcoming festive season when sales are likely to pick up pace.

MG Motor India August sales

August 2023 August 2022 YoY change July 2023 MoM change 4,185 units 3,823 units 9.47% 5,012 -16.5% MG Motor India August 2023 sales

During the same month last year, MG sold 3,823 passenger vehicles in India. In July this year, the carmaker sold 5,012 units which translates to a MoM decline in sales of 16.5 percent.

The Chinese-owned British car brand has a strong product line in India comprising– Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, Astor and the recently launched Comet EV. Ever since it was launched in June this year, Comet EV has been creating significant buzz in the Indian market primarily due to its quirky and futuristic styling, compact footprint and plenty of features on offer.

MG will be launching a ‘Black Edition’ model of Astor soon. While we don’t have any specific details regarding the same, the name suggests it will most probably be an all-black model of the compact SUV with blacked-out exteriors and interiors. In all probability, it will carry the same specs and features as the regular Astor.