MG Motor India retails 4.013 units in July, down 5%

The OEM says that even though its production continues to be affected by the challenges of the supply-chain constraints, it continues to work towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently.

Chinese-owned British marquee brand, MG Motor India has announced its retail sales performance for the month of July. The company delivered 4,013 units in July, which was 5 per cent lower compared to retail sales of 4,225 units for the same period last year and 10.8 per cent lower compared to June 2022, when it delivered 4,503 units.

MG Motor India says it is gearing up to launch the next-gen Hector SUV by end-2022. The existing Hector, which was India’s first internet-enabled SUV, continues to enjoy strong preference among customers and will be sold alongside the next-gen Hector.

On the EV front, the ZS SUV, also continues to record positive momentum. The company says it is continuously working on strengthening the EV ecosystem in India.