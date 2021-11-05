MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India's domestic sales figure for the month of October 2021 stands at 2,863 units. The company’s Hector series has garnered more than 4,000 bookings last month.

MG Hector Plus

MG Motor India has announced its domestic sales figures for the month of October 2021. The company has managed to retail 2,863 units in India last month. Just like most other carmakers, MG has recorded a sharp decline in sales on a YoY basis due to production constraints amid the global semiconductor chips shortage. The company has registered a 23.65 per cent drop in sales in October 2021 as in October 2020, MG’s sales figures stood at 3,750 units in India. 

However, it is worth mentioning that there has been a strong demand for cars due to the festive season. According to the company, MG has received more than 4,000 bookings for the Hector series and 600 plus bookings for the ZS EV and Gloster in October 2021. Amid the shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, the carmaker has limited stocks at its dealerships. The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales, the company said in a press release. 

As per MG, the challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and it is expected to get better in Q1 next year. MG Motor India has received a strong positive response from the market for its new mid-size SUV, MG Astor, too. The MG Astor was launched in India just last month and it is already sold out for 2021. The first batch of 5,000 units of the SUV was booked within 20 minutes of the opening of bookings. 

The company has also commenced its deliveries and on the first day itself, more than 500 units of the new MG Astor were delivered in India. One can still book this mid-size SUV online or by visiting MG’s nearest dealership for delivery in 2022. The MG Astor was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh – Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom. But, these prices are valid for deliveries in 2021 only. The carmaker has not yet revealed its new prices for fresh bookings that will be delivered next year. 

