MG Motor India releases the MG brand anthem: Co-developed with BrandMusiq, here’s why it’s special!

MG Motor has recently the ‘MG Brand Anthem’ that aims to reflect the brand's unique brand image that blends its rich heritage and exciting future. The company says that its anthem fuses modern sounds such as ‘trap’ and ‘neo-electronica’ with timeless brass arrangements such as the saxophone. The MG brand anthem is an extension of the carmaker’s value proposition as an automotive manufacturer of the future which draws inspiration to innovate from its rich brand legacy of over 95 years. The anthem has been developed with BrandMusiq, one of Asia’s pioneering sonic branding agency based on key brand characteristics which have been translated into a sonic identity. A ringtone version of the MG Anthem will also be available for download soon.

Speaking on the introduction of the MG brand anthem, Pallavi Singh, Head of Marketing, MG India, said that MG’s unique legacy and focus on innovation have passed the test of time for over 9 decades. As the company enters the latest phase of the brand evolution, it made sense to have these two unique aspects reflected in one cohesive sonic identity. The initiative is yet another step towards the launch of the MG brand in India for the future customers, with an objective of enabling exciting experiences every-time. She further added that the MG brand anthem is the perfect embodiment of MG’s ultramodern sensibilities mixed with our rich brand heritage.

Rajeev Raja, Founder of BrandMusiq, said that he is absolutely thrilled to have created the sonic identity for a brand as iconic as MG. The MOGO and MOGOSCAPE truly reflect the brand’s unique persona and values. The company says that the MG brand anthem would form the basis for all customer-facing audio expressions of the MG brand, including its upcoming showrooms. The anthem has been composed by Rajeev Raja, Reuel Ferreira, and Merlyn D’Souza – all of whom have an extensive body of work in movies, theatre, advertising jingles, concerts and sonic branding.