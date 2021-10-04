MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

MG Motor India has announced its domestic sales figures for the month of September 2021. The carmaker sold 3,241 units last month and it has even garnered 600 plus bookings for the MG ZS EV in the month of September.

MG Motor India has announced its domestic sales figures for the month of September 2021. This time around, most car manufacturers in India have registered a sharp decline in the overall domestic sales figures. That’s because of the production capacity constraints due to the global chip shortage crisis. However, unlike most other carmakers, MG Motor India has managed to record a 28 per cent YoY growth in sales. The company sold 3,241 units in India in the month of September 2021.

MG Motor India has registered a 28 per cent increase in sales compared to last year as it retailed 3241 units in September 2021. Whereas, in September 2020, the carmaker had retailed only 2,537 units. The company has even recorded high bookings in September for the third consecutive month and its retail sales are also more than last year. However, the global chip shortage crisis has hampered the production capacity of the company significantly.

Watch Video | MG ZS EV Review – Living with an Electric Car in India:

The carmaker has also announced that the MG ZS EV is in very high demand in India in the third consequent month. The company has received 600 plus bookings for the ZS EV in the month of September itself. Commenting on the sales performance of the company, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Our production has reduced by almost one-third due to chip shortage. We expect this challenge to continue for the next few months.”

He further added, “However, given the high number of bookings, we are trying our best to address the challenge and bring down the waiting period down to three months.” Now, as the festive season is also around the corner, MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its new mid-size SUV, MG Astor, in the country. The MG Astor is expected to be launched very soon and it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, etc.

