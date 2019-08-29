MG Motor India partners with Delta Electronics for charging infrastructure ahead of ZS EV launch

MG Motor India has announced its partnership with Delta Electronics India for charging infrastructure. Under the partnership, Delta Electronics will be installing AC chargers in the private vehicle parking locations like homes and offices that will eventually help the customers charge their EVs conveniently. The said partnership has been announced ahead of the MG ZS EV launch that is currently on sale in UK, Thailand and China. The electric vehicle will be launched in India in early 2020. MG Motor has claimed that the ZS EV received 1,000 bookings within two weeks of launch in the UK.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said MG Motor is committed to accessibility and convenience for its customers along with a quality product experience. The company's partnership with Delta, a leading power and energy management brand is another aspect of its commitment to help it pioneer and further develop the ecosystem for electric vehicles in India, months ahead of the scheduled launch.

He added that the said partnership expands the company's infrastructure push for EVs in both slow and fast charging segments. MG's long-term vision is to educate people around EVs and also ensure that the future looks exciting to them as they adopt new technology, most importantly with all the right resources in place.

Speaking on the collaboration, Niranjan Nayak, Business Head (Energy Infrastructure Solutions), for Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, said that Delta has leveraged its long-time technical capabilities in energy conversion and management to provide industry-leading EV charging solutions. He added that Delta is happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive brands to bolster EV adoption in India. he said that as electric vehicles have been greatly promoted by the Indian Government, the company is constantly evaluating the Indian market from charging infrastructure perspective. He added that Delta will continue to provide innovative solutions to EV users.