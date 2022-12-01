MG Motor India November sales clock steady upmove but slip from October levels

Compared to 5008 vehicles sold in October, the carmaker recorded 18 percent drop in November sales.

MG Motor India has sold 4079 units in November 2022, up 64 percent from the 2481 cars sold in November 2021, albeit on a low base. On a month-on-month asessment however, there is a 18 percent drop from the 5008 vehicles sold in October.

However, a definitive uptick in the sales trend is clear given the carmaker sold 3,808 units in September and in July and August its sales were at 3,823 units and 3,808 units respectively.

Improvement in semiconductor supplies and manufacturers taking up several localisation initiatives are seen as key reasons for recovery in the growth trend.

Hector, Hector Plus and Astor coupled with ZS EV continue to be their top selling models through this fiscal.

At present, MG Motor India manufactures its vehicles in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.

In terms of future launches, the British brand has confirmed the launch of MG Air EV in early 2023. Positioned as a commuter vehicle, the upcoming Air EV will be based on the Wuling Air EV, which is on sale in Indonesia. However, it will be tweaked significantly to adapt to the Indian conditions.

As already reported, this two-door electric car measure under three meters in length and with a wheelbase measuring 2,010mm, it will be shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. When launched early next year in India, the MG Air EV will be the carmaker’s entry-level offering.