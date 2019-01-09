MG Motor India first SUV named Hector: Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier rival as big as Toyota Fortuner

MG Motor India previously revealed the design of its first product in the Indian market and today the company has officially announced the name of its upcoming SUV which will be called Hector. From showcasing its products across various public platforms to creating ripples in the market about the new Hector SUV, MG Motors is leaving no stones unturned to make sure that it enters the Indian car market with a bang.

The new MG Hector has been officially confirmed for the 2019 Q2 launch which isn’t much far away. As per reports, the company will manufacture the same at its Halol facility and the car will be 75% localized in India.

As per design details revealed earlier, the new MG Hector loosely derives inspiration from the MG RX5 global model which sells in the markets such as Middle-East, Brazil and China. On the other hand, the company hasn’t announced any news of its Indian debut yet.

The new MG Hector will utilize a 1.6 Litre petrol unit and a Fiat-sourced 2.0 Litre diesel unit which is also seen in the SUVs such as Tata harrier and the new Jeep Compass. In terms of the gearbox, the MG Hector will be currently offered with an automatic transmission along with manual shifters.

When launched the MG’s first SUV is expected to have a price tag ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, and will be a direct competition to the already established rivals such as Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates on the latest MG Motor India products!