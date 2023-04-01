MG Motor India March sales highest-ever for carmaker at 6051 vehicles

The strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have aided the carmaker.

MG Motor India sold 6051 vehicles in March, up 28 percent year-on-year compared to last March. Its retail sales for February 2023 was flat MoM at 4,193 units. Compared to that the March sales jumped over 40 percen, albeit on a low base.

The company claims that this is an all-time high for MG India in terms of monthly sales. The strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have aided the carmaker. It is hopeful that this momentum will improve in the near future as well.

According to Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director – Sales,MG Motor India, “The Next-Gen MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March. Similarly, the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, has been registering good traction across market segments.”

The manufacturer is witnessing encouraging trend for all its models. The performance of the Advanced Gloster has been positive with its sales ramping up steadily since its launch in 2020. The carmaker is gearing up for the imminent launch of its forthcoming Smart EV, ‘Comet’, MG’s expression of its continuing commitment to green and stress-free urban commuting.