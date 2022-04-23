MG Motor India launches sustainable merchandise on Earth Day 2022

MG Motor India has joined hands with Code Effort and Attaware to launch sustainable merchandise in the country. It introduced its first line of sustainable merchandise on the occasion of Earth Day 2022.

MG Motor India launched its first line of sustainable merchandise on the occasion of Earth Day 2022. The company has done so by partnering with Code Effort and Attaware. MG says that this step is in line with one of the brand philosophies and the carmaker aims to move a step further towards the goal of carbon neutrality.

MG Motor’s collection of sustainable merchandise features vehicle hangers, keyrings, car cushions, and cups made up of jaggery & grains. The company says that in collaboration with Code Effort and Attaware, it aims to increase sustainability by recycling and producing merchandise manufactured from upcycled waste and biodegradable disposable material.

Being at forefront of creating sustainable manufacturing in the country, MG Motor India recently obtained Environmental Management System and Occupational, Health & Safety Management System ISO certifications. Previously, MG was the first passenger car manufacturer in India that collaborated with CleanMax to adopt wind-solar hybrid energy and Asian Paints to use ULTRAX Degreaser to reduce CO2 emission in the painting process.

In other news, the company recently launched the updated MG ZS EV in India. The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift gets a bunch of cosmetic updates, new features, and an updated powertrain. It gets a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack that has an ARAI-claimed range of 461 km on a single charge. The new MG ZS EV is currently priced between Rs 21.99 lakh – Rs 25.88 lakh, ex-showroom.

