MG Motor India launches Developer Program and Grant to create mobility solutions

MG Motors India has today announced the launch of MG Developer Program and Grant in partnership with leading tech companies which include the likes of SAP, Cognizant, Adobe, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit. TiE Delhi NCR is also a part of this program as an ecosystem partner. This initiative is going to help developers and innovators in India build applications and experiences in the field of mobility. The program is going to help them get access to the expansive expertise of leading technology companies along with the required monetary support.

Under the MG Developer Program and Grant, MG Motor India is going to provide developers, whose ideas are shortlisted, with mentoring and networking opportunities from leaders in the industry. Assistance will be given in the field of practical development of the solution, business plan and modelling, testing facilities, go-to-market strategy, etc. Winners will also be given a grant. A jury is going to decide the amount of this grant and the amount of the same will vary from case to case.

The program's initial focus will be to help develop innovations in the field of Electric Vehicles and Components, Batteries and Management, Charging Infrastructure, Connected Mobility, Voice Recognition, Al & ML, Navigation Technologies, Customer Experiences, Car Buying Experiences, and Autonomous Vehicles. The grants awarded will range from Rs 5 Lakh to Rs 25 Lakh.

Speaking on the launch of the MG Developer Program & Grant, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, “The automobile industry is currently witnessing sweeping transformations in the space of connected, electric and shared mobility. MG aims to take this revolution forward with its focus on attaining technological leadership in the automotive industry. We have partnered with leading tech giants to enable start-ups to build innovative applications that would enable unique experiences for customers across the entire automotive ecosystem. More partners are likely to join the program in due course.”

“The MG Developer & Grant Program is the latest in a series of initiatives as part of our commitment to innovation as a core organizational pillar. The program will ensure proper mentoring from over 20 industry leaders for start-ups, laying a foundation for them to excel in the future and trigger a stream of newer Internet Car use-cases that will, in turn, drive adoption of new technologies within the Indian automotive ecosystem. It has been our commitment in the market and Innovation is our key pillar,” said Chaba.