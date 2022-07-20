MG Motor India kick-off nationwide Monsoon Service Camps,

The comprehensive check-up and services are recommended for MG owners to ensure uninterrupted vehicle performance during the monsoon season.

With the rains already making its presence felt, it is time to get your vehicles checked and ready for monsoon. Taking this into account, MG Motor India has announced a Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp called ‘MG Rain Check’ for its existing customers in India at their respective authorised service stations.

The monsoon offers according to MG Motor India commenced on 18 July. This latest monsoon camp from MG Motor India was announced via various social media platforms and focuses to attract their existing customers to the nearest dealership or service centre in order to make the cars ‘monsoon ready’.

MG is offering Comprehensive vehicle health checkups, car top wash or dry wash, complimentary brake pad cleaning, attractive offers on value-added services, and discounts on select tyres and batteries.

The carmaker will offer health check-ups to MG customers by trained and well-qualified technicians, In addition to this, MG Motor is also offering a 50 per cent discount on wiper blades, reduced prices on VAS packages, and offers on tyres and batteries.

According to the carmaker, customers, partners, and employees have always been at the core of its operations. Owing to its unique and valuable services, MG was recently named No.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and also No.1 in India Customer Service Index Study (CSI).