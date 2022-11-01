MG Motor India clocks 53% Y-o-Y growth, sells 5,008 units in October

MG Motor India clocked 53 percent growth in October at 5,008 units compared to 2,863 units sold last October.

MG Motor India clocked 53 percent growth in October at 5,008 units compared to 2,863 units sold last October. Albeit on a low base, the growth is driven by strong demand for MG ZS EV. 1,000 units of the MG ZS EV was sold in October. This also records an all-time high sales tally for MG India.

Looking at the trajectory, the sales are around the same levels as September when it clocked 3,808 units. The company has recouped from the dip in July and August when it clocked sales of 3,823 units and 3,808 units respectively.

An improvement in semiconductor supplies and manufacturers coming on the front foot with the localisation initiatives resulted in enhanced production and hence sales.

Recently, MG Motor India announced the introduction of dual-tone iconic ivory interiors in its all-new ZS EV exclusive variant. The bookings of the new ZS EV Excite began from October 3. MG ZS EV has been recording high retail sales since it was launched in 2020.

The MG Hector continues with its robust performance as well and the company is all set for the launch of the Next-Gen Hector, scheduled around the end of this year.

At present, MG Motor India manufactures its vehicles in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 1,25,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.