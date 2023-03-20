MG Motor India and WTiCabs sign agreement for 100 vehicles

According to MG, the first batch of the fleet has been delivered.

MG Motor India has announced that it has signed an agreement with WTiCabs India for 100 vehicles. The fleet includes MG’s Hector and ZS EV that will be used for the rent-a-car division of WTiCabs India. Both companies have signed a formal agreement with Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director, Sales, MG Motor India and Ashok Vashist, CEO, WTiCabs, at Dwarka, New Delhi. According to MG, the first batch of the fleet has been delivered as well.

The Hector has been recently updated with new features and design while retaining the same engine options. It boasts India’s largest 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system that supports a slew of voice commands. Check out the full video here.

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery that claims to run 461 km on a single charge. It gets many features such as dual pane panoramic skyroof, digital bluetooth key, rear drive assist, 360-degree camera and over 75+ connected car features.

Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “MG lays great importance on its relationships with its customers and our aim has been to constantly deliver on their highest expectations. Our partnership will further make MG vehicles more accessible to SUV and EV enthusiasts in India. We are deeply grateful to WTiCabs for having chosen the MG Hector and ZS EV as their choice of vehicle for their business. We wish them the very best for their future.”