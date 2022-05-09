MG Motor India achieves 1 lakh sales milestone within 3 years of debut

MG Motor India has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone within three years of its debut in the country. The company’s product portfolio includes the MG Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and Gloster.

MG Motor India has today announced that the company has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in the country. This Chinese-owned British-originated carmaker has been able to achieve this feat within three years of its Indian debut. MG entered the Indian market with the Hector mid-size SUV in June 2019 and it was an instant hit.

Buoyed by the success of the Hector, the carmaker introduced not just one or two but three cars in the pandemic-hit 2020. They were MG ZS electric SUV, Hector Plus six/seven-seater SUV, and the company’s flagship offering, MG Gloster. This was followed by the launch of the MG Astor in October last year and the company currently has five SUVs in its portfolio.

MG Motor India says that since its inception, customers, partners, and employees have been at the core of its operations. The carmaker was recently even named no.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI). It has been honoured with several other awards as well. MG also aims to achieve a 50 per cent female workforce in the company by December 2023 from the current 37 per cent.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day.”

He further added, “In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”

