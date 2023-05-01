MG Motor doubles retail sales in April

With 4,551 units sold last month, MG Motor India has clocked a two-fold rise in retail sales as compared to April 2022.

MG Motor recorded over twofold rise in April 2023 compared to the same month in 2022. The automobile manufacturer clocked 4,551 units last month, which is more than double of April 2022 when it sold 2,008 units. The driving force behind these numbers is MG’s best-selling SUV, the Hector, which accounts for almost 70 per cent of the units sold.

In hindsight, the April 2023 figures are lower than the 6,051 units sold in March 2023. MG Motor has clarified that this is due to supply chain constraints on a few selected models. The company is working towards meeting customer demand and is confident that further improvements on this front will be seen in the coming months.

MG Motor has recently launched the Comet EV and has only revealed its entry-level’s price at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. The company will soon launch various other trims. The bookings of the Comet EV start on May 15. With the introductory price, the Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in the market and is Rs 71,000 lesser than the Tata Tigor EV and Rs 3.5 lakh compared to the Citroen eC3.