MG Motor cars in India to allow parents to track their children through this technology developed with IIT-Delhi

MG Motor India has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for developing technologies and applications that aim to enhance in-car child safety. The said project between MG Motor India and IIT Delhi has been titled ‘Geofencing for child safety through ECU control’ and was announced at the FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer) silver jubilee function on 28th July 2018. The IIT Delhi project team is currently working on an application that will enable the owners of upcoming MG cars in India to track and alert their children. This will also include their children's entry, exit and their seating position within the car. The application will also alert the users if the car is driven beyond a pre-defined route map.

Commenting on the project, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said that MG Motor India continuously looks at providing a platform to the students, innovators and start-ups to develop technologies and features for the company's upcoming cars that will be Made in India. The aforementioned project has been conceptualized to fast-track realization of better child safety mechanisms in cars. Moreover, IIT Delhi engineers will also conduct research and development activities in order to explore other car features that enhance child safety.

MG Motor is set to launch its first product in India in the second quarter of 2019. As part of the company's “MG Innovation Program” launched in 2017 that is aimed at encouraging innovation, the company in association with TiE Delhi shortlisted 5-startups in the auto-tech sector for using their solutions in its future cars. In May 2018, MG Motor India also conducted a hackathon on how to make transportation safer and cleaner with students at Navrachna University in Vadodara, the same place where the company's manufacturing facility is located. Stay tuned for more updates on MG Motor!