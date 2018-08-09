MG Motor Baojun 530 SUV: Jeep Compass rival testing in India

MG Motor Baojun SUV is being tested in India as a recent picture of the SUV wearing heavy camouflage has surfaced online. The image published by TeamBHP was taken near MG Motor India's Halol plant and the SUV was wearing Gujarat number plates. MG Motor retails the SUV under Baojun brand. Testing of the Baojun 530 in India might suggest that the company is considering launching it in the country with MG badging. Despite the heavy camo, some distinguishing design features can be seen.

MG Motor Baojun 530's test mule is seen with LED DRLs (daytime running lights) and projector headlamps. It rides on the same alloy wheels that are available on the international-spec model. It also gets large roof rails, along with a slightly sloping roofline. At the back, the SUV has wraparound tail lamps and a spoiler.

The China-spec MG Motor Baojan is 4,655 mm long, 1,835 mm wide, and 1,760 mm tall. If the company does plan to launch the SUV in India, it is likely that there will be several changes in design as well as size.

Also read: MG Motor India to launch one new vehicle every year from 2019: Know the big ‘Make in India’ plan

In terms of engine, the China-spec Baojun comes with two engine options - a 1.8-litre and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. If and when launched in India, the SUV will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV500.

Also read: MG Motor cars in India to allow parents to track their children through this technology developed with IIT-Delhi

MG Motor opened its plant in Halol, Gujarat, in September last year. This is the company's first plant in India and has an initial capacity of 80,000 units per annum in the first phase. MG Motor will roll out their first product in the country in 2019.