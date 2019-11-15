MG Maxus D90 SUV, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival spotted

MG Motor India has received a steller response for the Hector SUV. The British carmaker, which is currently owned by the Chinese automaker SIAC, is going to unveil its second product in India, an electric SUV i.e. the ZS EV sometime later this year. The MG ZS EV is likely to launch in India during the first half of 2020. In addition to the Hector and the ZS EV, it seems that MG has one more SUV lined up for the Indian market. Recently, a test-mule of the MG Maxus D90 was spotted testing in India courtesy teambhp.com. The Maxus D90 is a full-sized SUV and when launched, will compete against the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Maxus D90 is a body-on-frame SUV. It measures more than 5 meters in length and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. Going by the spy shot, it seems that the India-spec MG Maxus D90 will have the same exterior design as its international counterparts. The SUV looks brut, has a large chrome grille up-front, gets projector headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, prominent wheel-arches and deploys substantial chrome highlights. On the inside, the Maxus D90 offers leather upholstery and a plethora of other features and creature comforts. In hindsight, this SUV's feature list seems perfect for the Indian market.

If you were to buy the Maxus D90 internationally, you can get it with a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is tuned to produce 224 hp of power along with 360 Nm of peak torque. However, it is likely that the India-spec version of this SUV will offer the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel found under the hood for the MG Hector. This engine is good for 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic offerings.

There is no official confirmation from MG Motors regarding the launch date of the Maxus D90 in India. Recent media reports predict its launch timeline during next year's festive season. Retailing in the full-size SUV segment, expect the prices of the MG Maxus D90 to fall in the range of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 33 lakh.

Image Credits: teambhp.com