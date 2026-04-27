MG Majestor Review: Can this tech-heavy SUV finally dethrone the Toyota Fortuner?

It’s basically a revamped Gloster – which has sold merely 100-odd units per month over the last two years, as compared to the Fortuner’s 3,000-unit monthly average – but this revamp is massive.

For years, different carmakers have tried to make their presence felt in the full-size SUV segment – challenging the cult-like dominance of the Toyota Fortuner, launched on August 24, 2009.

For years, everyone has failed.

But the MG Majestor appears to have the technology, the might, and the size to successfully challenge the Fortuner. We tested this tech-heavy behemoth on the road and off it.

What is it?

It’s basically a revamped Gloster – which has sold merely 100-odd units per month over the last two years, as compared to the Fortuner’s 3,000-unit monthly average – but this revamp is massive. As the longest (5,046 mm), widest (2,016 mm), and tallest (1,870 mm) SUV in its class, the Majestor has a huge 2,950-mm wheelbase and rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. It clearly has bigger road presence than the Fortuner (4,795 mm length, and 1,855 mm width) – the primary buying factor in this segment.

It looks large, and shouts louder – especially the huge ‘Majestor’ lettering on the tailgate.

How’s the cabin?

It has the space of the Fortuner and the class of the Tayron R-Line – soft-touch materials, aluminium inserts, contrast stitching, and a lot of cubbyholes. The highlight is the dual 12.3-inch screen set-up.

And how comfortable?

Unlike the utilitarian and often bouncy Fortuner, the Majestor is a class apart – it appears MG picked up every part of the Fortuner, and made it better. The front seats aren’t just powered and ventilated, but also have massage function. In the six-seater variant we tested, the second-row captain seats are as comfortable as those of the Innova Hycross. The Fortuner’s third row is cramped, but in the Majestor two adults can sit without their knees touching their chin.

How does it drive?

On the road: The bulk is felt – just like in the Fortuner – but the way its suspension handles speed breakers and broken roads is so German. Yes, there is body roll, yes, there is dive when you brake hard, but it doesn’t bother you – like it sometimes does in the Fortuner. But the engine – 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel delivering 215 bhp and 478 Nm – does feel lacking at times, especially when accelerating uphill or overtaking a long truck. It’s quite refined though, and the 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission shifts seamlessly.

In addition, its sheer size makes it a handful in tight lanes and basement parking of malls/hotels – as we found driving in Gurgaon. What helps is Level 2 ADAS suite, including Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a 360-degree camera.

Off the road: It’s no Jimny, but is a formidable off-roader, despite the weight of over 2 tonnes, thanks to triple differential locks (front, centre, and rear) and a rugged ladder-frame chassis. Then there are 10 terrain modes, and a low-range transfer case that provides exceptional traction on punishing surfaces.

Is it better than Fortuner?

The Majestor is loaded, but doesn’t have – as of now – the bulletproof reliability of the Fortuner, which has made the latter the default choice for politicians and business leaders in India. It also doesn’t have the engine choice of the Fortuner (which is also available in petrol). To succeed, the Majestor has to undercut the Fortuner by a couple of lakh rupees, which starts at Rs 34.76 lakh for petrol and Rs 35.4 lakh for diesel. Other competitors are the smaller Skoda Kodiaq (Rs 39.99 lakh) and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line (Rs 46.99 lakh), or the extremely good value-for-money Jeep Meridian (just Rs 23.33 lakh).