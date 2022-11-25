MG leads in India Customer Service for the second consecutive year

In its latest survey, JD Power has awarded MG India the highest score – 860 – helping MG retain its lead for the second consecutive year.

After a brief pause, JD Power has relaunched the India Customer Service Index (CSI) Study in collaboration with NielsenIQ. As per their latest findings, vehicle owners in India place a great level of importance on proactive service advisor-led interaction during their service experience.

In its latest survey, JD Power has awarded MG India the highest score – 860 points – helping MG retain its lead for the second consecutive year. Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota take second place in a tie, all three carmakers scoring 852 points each.

The survey reveals that communication from service advisors encompasses several elements such as a thorough multi-point check, confirmation of service requests, review and explanation of work pre and post-service, and regular status updates. The study finds that satisfaction among customers who have received implementation of all interaction elements increases by 25 index points (on a 1,000-point scale) vs. among those who do not receive them (863 vs. 838, respectively).

Sandeep Pande, lead of the automotive practice India at NielsenIQ, said, “Clear, proactive and timely interaction from advisors demonstrates a clear commitment towards customer engagement. Dealerships that are able to deliver both on quality of service and interaction can expect to achieve higher recommendation and retention levels.”

The study measures new-vehicle owners’ satisfaction with the after-sales process by examining dealership performance in five factors (listed in order of importance): service initiation (26%); service advisor (20%); vehicle pick-up (20%); service quality (19%); and service facility (15%). The study only examines aftersale satisfaction in the mass market segment.

The 2022 India Customer Service Index (CSI) Study is based on responses from 5,586 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicles from July 2019 through September 2021. From July through September 2022, NielsenIQ conducted face-to-face surveys in 25 major cities in India, asking 125 questions of vehicle owners about their experience with their most recent service done at their brand’s authorised workshop.