MG India will be launching Gloster facelift on August 31

MG Motor India is all set to launch the facelift of its best selling SUV Gloster on August 31, the carmaker has teased the facelift model already, there are no noticeable external changes. The overall silhouette remains the same as the outgoing model.

However, the test mule was spotted with a different set of alloy wheels. Through the social media posts of the official MG Motor India, it is confirmed that the upcoming Gloster facelift will come with the power of 4×4 and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

The Gloster SUV is currently retailing from Rs. 31.5 lakhs to Rs. 40 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom), but there is likely to be a price hike when it goes on sale with ADAS and 4WD updates.

The MG Gloster is powered by two diesel engines. They are both 2-litre engines, with the single turbo diesel producing 158bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque, and the twin turbo unit making 212bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque.

Despite both engines being mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the lower-powered car can only be ordered with two-wheel-drive, while the twin-turbo diesel is available with four-wheel-drive and terrain selection feature.

In terms of features It gets LED headlights with auto-levelling, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth music, calling features, leatherette upholstery, soft touch material on dashboard and door cards.

As shown in the new teaser image, the front end features an Argyle-inspired diamond-mesh grille with prominent chrome surrounds.

The test mules of the SUV were already seen multiple times.The alloy spokes are both thin and broad in shape, enhancing the appearance of tyres, while the rear quarter glass area is unchanged but the window sills were heavily camouflaged, so there is a much possibility of changes inside out.