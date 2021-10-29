MG India to partner with a start-up

MG Motors India and CamCom announce their strategic partnership to facilitate AI-enabled vehicle inspection for the assessment of repair and services.

To support the new-age mobility ecosystem and to improve their operational efficiency, automakers are increasingly looking at ideas from start-ups. While Maruti Suzuki runs the Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) initiative in which it has collaborated with start-ups, MG Motor India has the MG Developer Programme and Grant (MGDP), a platform to encourage innovators to build new applications and experiences for cars.

The British carmaker (owned by the Chinese behemoth SAIC Motor) has now partnered with Bengaluru-based AI-powered start-up CamCom, which will help facilitate AI-enabled and image-based vehicle inspection processes and automated assessment of cars reported for service and repair at MG service centres.

“The AI-enabled solution will save time for operations and provide greater transparency to customers,” Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, told FE. “CamCom had undertaken a pilot project at MG last year as part of the MGDP, and we will now implement their technology, i.e. the defect/damage assessment AI platform, in our workshops.”

The carmaker has a little over 290 touchpoints across the country and aims to reach 300 by the end of CY21.Ajith Nayar, co-founder, CamCom, added that its solution is “an industry-first step towards revolutionising the customer service experience by bringing transparency to the service process.”

