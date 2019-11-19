MG Motor and Fortum install first EV fast charging station in Gurugram: Fourth in Delhi NCR

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India in partnership with Fortum Charge & Drive India have unveiled the first 50 kW DC charging station at MG’s flagship dealership in Gurugram. The Finland based company has announced that the station is now operational for public use, an announcement which comes ahead of the launch of MG’s second model introduction, and its first electric model launch in India – the MG ZS EV. The launch of the ZS EV is scheduled to take place in December 2019.

As a part of the tie-up with Fortum, MG has installed four 50 kW DC fast charging public stations in Delhi NCR, located in South Delhi, West Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. Six stations have already been installed at MG dealers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The locations of the charging stations can be found by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile App.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India, said, “We are happy to establish India’s first public charging network of 50 KW DC chargers in partnership with MG. We have already witnessed an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles in the last one year through our existing charging network of 15/20 DC001 Chargers. This collaboration will further bolster this growth “

MG has also partnered up with Delta Electronics to install AC chargers in its showroom and workshops in India as well as homes and offices of EV owners. MG’s collaboration with Delhi-based eChargeBays is also a venture aimed to assist customers in setting up infrastructure at an EV owner’s private parking place to charge their vehicles.