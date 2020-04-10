MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

MG has confirmed on Twitter that the Hector will be getting an automatic variant for the diesel soon.

By:Published: April 10, 2020 4:08:00 PM

MG Motor India has confirmed that it plans to launch a diesel automatic version of the Hector soon. MG India’s customer service handle on twitter “MG India Support” answering a query from a customer stated that the Chinese owned British brand will be launching a diesel automatic in the near future.

Yesterday, we reported that MG India has introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Hector that has also made the Hector more expensive. Now, the brand has confirmed in detail that it will be launching the diesel version of the compact SUV with a DCT automatic. The Hector is currently offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is offered with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system in the higher-spec trims. The engine is offered with a 6-speed manual and the 6-speed DCT automatic.

The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit which is the Multijet II engine borrowed from the Jeep Compass. It is tuned to develop 168hp and 350Nm of torque, but till date has only been offered with a 6-speed manual in the Hector.

The engine also does duty in the Tata Harrier. While the in the Jeep Compass, the motor is paired with an intelligent 9-speed automatic, the Harrier uses an older 6-speed automatic unit from the Hyundai Tucson. Now we know that MG is working on installing the automatic dual-clutch transmission in the Hector diesel.

Currently, MG India has not mentioned a definite timeframe for when the diesel will be introduced with the DCT transmission. But we can expect it sometime soon as the engine has been upgraded to BS6 and the demand for a diesel automatic is relatively high. It is possible that MG India will launch the Hector diesel automatic ahead of the festive season this year.

