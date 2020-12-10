MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Under this program, customers stand to benefit big time if they opt for a MG car. Except for the MG Gloster, all other cars in the company's portfolio are eligible for this benefit.

MG India is organising a Christmas Surprise program for its would-be customers. Under this program, customers stand to benefit big time if they opt for a MG car. Except for the MG Gloster, all other cars in the company’s portfolio are eligible for this benefit. If a prospective customer were to exchange his/her old car with a new MG vehicle, they are being assured of the best possible deal, with a benefit worth Rs 40,000. If a customer doesn’t have a car for exchange, then they can enroll in the MG buyback scheme. Through this, customers can safeguard the resale value of their cars. MG will essentially buy the cars back from customers if they want to sell them that is. Under the 3-60 Plan, customers can sell their Hector or Hector Plus back to the company after three years.

On the MG ZS EV, customers can avail of the 3-50 Plan. Through this, they can have the buyback scheme activated for the ZS EV after three years, or get a three year annual maintenance contract plan or accessories worth Rs 25,000. All this will be free of cost. There is also the MG Referral program. An existing MG customer can refer his/her friends and will be given 10,000 referral points if the friend buys the car. The referral has to be through the My MG app. These points will be given to the referrer once the new car is delivered. These points have a validity of six months from the time they are credited. Customers can use these points to buy MG accessories or redeem them for service.

If a Hector or ZS EV customer refers someone on the app for the Gloster, then the former will not get any referral points. However, if a Gloster customer refers to someone for a ZS EV or Hector/Hector Plus, then the former does get points.

