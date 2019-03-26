MG Hector’s new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India

MG is now all set to launch in India and the first car to launch here will be the Hector. We've seen some of it by the virtue of some spy images that surfaced online and now MG Motor India has released a new video featuring the Hector wearing camouflage. Competing with the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, MG say the mid-size SUV Hector will be the most technologically advanced vehicle in its class, featuring its own OS (operating system). this system will allow the Hector to be fitted with a SIM card and connect to the Internet through Indian service providers.

This SIM card connectivity will make way for smartphone-like features such as biometrics, navigation with traffic information, AI assistance and others. Besides this, MG Hector will also be able to receive Tesla-like OTA (over-the-air) updates. The Hector will be the first passenger vehicle in India to come with OTA updates that allow personalisation.

MG Motor released another teaser video a while back which confirmed some features like a sunroof, sharkfin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. Other exterior features include LED tail lamps, LED DRLs and a honeycomb grille.

The upcoming MG Hector SUV for India will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will be the same unit that powers the Jeep Compass with a power output of 170 bhp. On the other hand, there will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer with an output of 150 bhp. The SUV will be offered with a manual transmission for both petrol and diesel engine options, and the petrol will get an optional six-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) as well.

MG Motor India recently announced a new brand ambassador – Sherlock Holmes star Benedict Cumberbatch who was also spotted behind the wheel of a Hector during the filming of a commercial for the SUV in the UK. MG Hector will launch in India by the end of May or early June. Expect the price range to start at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).