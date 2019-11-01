MG Hector waiting period to be slashed soon: Best-ever sales in October and why it’s a hit

MG Motor India will be starting the second shift operations from November 2019 at its Halol production facility. That said, the waiting period for the SUV is set to come down soon. Currently, MG Hector commands a waiting period of up to six months depending on the variant. MG Motor India re-opened the bookings for its Hector SUV on 29th September and currently, the company has received over 38,000 bookings for the SUV. MG Motor India also announced recently that it sold a total of 3,536 units of the vehicle in October 2019, which is its best-ever monthly sales yet. MG Motor India sold 2,018 units of the Hector in August and this number rose to 2,608 units in September 2019. The festive month of October helped MG in selling over 3,500 units of the Hector.

Customers interested in buying the Hector SUV can book it through the company's official website or visit any of the MG's 120 outlets across India at a token amount of Rs 50,000. Launched in June 2019, the company received 28,000 bookings for the Hector within a month after which it had to stop accepting bookings. After the bookings re-opened on 29th September, the company received 8,000 new bookings for the Hector by 11th October. The SUV recently received its first OTA (Over-The-Air) update and crossed the 10,000 unit production milestone last month. MG Hector price in India currently starts at Rs 12.18 lakh that reaches up till Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Commenting on the sales performance of the MG Hector, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India said that MG Hector continues to further strengthen its position in its segment and win hearts of the customers. He added that as the company gradually ramps up the production, it aims to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries.

MG Hector is currently a hit in the segment due to a mix of factors. First and foremost, the Hector that is being touted as the 'Internet car', gets a host of numerous segment-first features that give it an edge over the competition. Moreover, the fact that the Hector is dimensionally bigger than most of its rivals goes well with a lot of buyers as customers in India tend to prefer bigger sized SUVs for their money. MG Motor India does not offer a diesel automatic variant with the Hector at present and once it gets introduced, the sales numbers are expected to get better with the reach of more customers.

