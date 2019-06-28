MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier: Which one to buy and why

The MG Hector, India's first 'Internet Car', has finally made its debut in India. With stellar introductory prices, the Hector falls right in the middle of the mid-size SUV pack. As a result of this, its main competition is going to be with the Tata Harrier. Both these SUVs can seat five people and come with a plethora of features and creature comforts. Since the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier fall in the exact same price range, the question which arises here is which one makes more sense to buy. In this report, we pitch these two against each other on the basis of their engine specifications, dimensions, prices and the mileage they offer. Read along!

MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier: Engine Specifications

The MG Hector offers three powertrain options to choose from. One can choose in-between a petrol derivative, diesel derivative and a petrol-hybrid derivative. Hector comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 143 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is also available with a DCT unit as well. The diesel derivative comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is capable of churning out 170 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. This engine only comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In addition to these two, there is a petrol-hybrid version on offer as well which comes with a 48-Volt mild-hybrid system.

Moving on to the Tata Harrier, this SUV comes with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the MG Hector which has been sourced from Fiat. However, the power output of this engine has been reduced from 170 hp to 140 hp while the torque remains the same at 350 Nm. The Harrier too comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. This SUV is going to get an automatic gearbox at a later stage which is a 6-speed torque converter unit which will be sourced from Hyundai. At a later stage, the Harrier is also likely to come with a petrol derivative under its hood.

MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier: Mileage

The petrol derivative of the MG Hector promises to offer a fuel efficiency figure of around 14.16 km/l with the manual gearbox. While the figure comes down to 13.96 km/l with the DCT. The diesel derivative of the MG Hector promises to offer a mileage figure of 17.41 km/l. The petrol-hybrid version promises a mileage figure of 15.81 km/l.

Talking about the Tata Harrier, the 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox promises to offer a fuel-efficiency figure of 17.0 km/l.

MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier: Dimensions

The MG Hector is the biggest SUV in its class. It measures 4655 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1760 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2750 mm. It has a boot capacity of 587-litres.

In comparison, the Tata Harrier measures 4598mm in length, 1706mm in height and 1894 mm in width. It has a wheelbase of 2741 mm. Its boot capacity stands at 425-litres. The Harrier has a ground clearance of 205 mm.

MG Hector Vs Tata Harrier: Prices

The prices of the petrol derivative of the MG Hector falls in-between the range of Rs 12.18 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 16.78 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant. The prices of the diesel derivative of the Hector starts from Rs 13.18 lakh and up to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices of the diesel derivative of the Tata Harrier starts from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom).