MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

The MG Hector will be introduced in a more passenger accommodating version as the 7-seat Hector Plus. But while at first glance both models look quite similar, but what are the differences?

MG plans to have not one but two models in the compact SUV segment. With the Hector already on sale, a 7-seat MG Hector Plus is on its way soon. While some may say that it is the exact same car and I would agree, and if some say that it is a little different and I would agree again. But what are the similarities, and what are the differences? Let’s find out.

From the outside, it is quite evident that the Hector Plus stands apart from the normal Hector. Although the Hector Plus builds on the same design language, there is a recognisable difference. Firstly, the front grille on the normal Hector is relatively wide and uses a chrome finished mesh. On the Hector Plus, that grille is larger and features a blacked-out finish instead with chrome studs. The headlamp layout remains identical with the split set-up. But the Hector Plus has a new design to the LED DRLs that are positioned above, and the main headlamp assembly that gets a totally redesigned look and that has also led to a totally redesigned front bumper as well

2020 MG Hector Plus Front

2019 MG Hector Front

In profile, the Hector and Hector Plus are both identical. The overall silhouette is the same, and the Hector Plus uses the same sized wheels as the normal Hector. At the back, the design is the same and both use the same clamshell tailgate design. However, the Hector Plus gets redesigned tail lamps and it loses the red accent trim-piece on the tail-gate between the tail lamps from the Hector for a more elegant and mature look. The Hector Plus also features a more sporty rear bumper.

2020 MG hector Plus Rear

The interior of the Hector Plus is expected to be identical to the Hector. The dashboard layout with the three-point steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and the vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system. Features on the Hector Plus are likely to be similar to the Hector when it is launched in India. Although, MG may throw in a few more create comfort toys with the Hector Plus. At the rear of the cabin, the Hector Plus will be offered with the option of six or seven-seat layout. The Hector Plus will come with a standard third-row to accommodate two extra passengers. However, the second row will be offered with a bench for three occupants, or the option of captain seats for two occupants.

2020 MG Hector Plus second-row seating with a six-seat layout

The Hector Plus will also be a smart connected car as it will use MG’s latest generation iSMART internet-enabled features. The new software will allow for more options and features for the Hector Plus and advancements to the virtual assistant voice command feature as well.

Engine options are likely to be identical for the Hector and Hector Plus. as both models are built on the same platform. The petrol variant will be powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged motor, but MG could offer the Hector Plus with the 48-Volt mild-hybrid as standard. The engine will come with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic. The diesel variant will use a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine from the Jeep Compass. It develops 168hp and 350Nm of torque. The Hector Plus diesel will be offered as standard with the 6-speed manual, although an automatic option is also expected.

The MG Hector is priced between Rs 12.7 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh. The Hector Plus is expected to be priced at a premium between Rs 14-19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Plus is scheduled to be launched in the festive season this year to take on the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

