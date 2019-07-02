MG Hector variants decoded: Which really give you internet features

MG Hector, India's first 'Internet Car', was recently launched in India. Its prices fall in-between the range of Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It retails in India in a total of four grades, these are namely the Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. MG says that the iSmart connected car technology makes the Hector India's first 'Internet Car'. This system operates with the help of a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and comes with a voice assistant through which one can perform various functions such as modulating the cabin's temperature, open the sunroof and windows among others. But the same is not available across the Hector's variant line-up. With three different powertrain options on offer along with the fact that right from the base variant onwards, the Hector offers a decent equipment list, it becomes slightly difficult to ascertain which variant should one buy.

MG Hector Style Variant

The base variant of the MG Hector i.e. the Style is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. However, it only gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with both the engine options. Despite being the entry-level grade, the Style comes with a decent equipment list. It offers features such as projector headlamps, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, electronic stability control, traction control system, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, LED daytime running lamps, climate control system, height adjustable driver's seat to name a few. However, it misses out on Hector's signature 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Instead of this, it comes with standard music system. The prices of the Style grade with the petrol engine stands at Rs 12.18 lakh. On the other hand, for the diesel derivative, the price stands at Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Super Variant

The second to base, Super trim still does not get the DCT transmission with the petrol derivative. However, you can get it with the petrol-hybrid, petrol and diesel powertrain options. In terms of features, over the equipment list of the Style trim, the Super comes with the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which offers Android Auto. However, it does not get the iSmart connected car technology. Furthermore, it comes with LED headlamps and tail-lamps, cornering fog-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, cruise control, follow me home headlamps, steering mounted audio controls among others. The prices for the Super trim with the petrol manual drivetrain is Rs 12.98 lakh and for the diesel manual is Rs 14.18 lakh. The Super trim with the petrol-hybrid drivetrain retails in India at a price of Rs 13.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Smart Variant

The Smart grade of the MG Hector is also available with three powertrain options. These are the petrol-DCT, petrol-hybrid MT and the diesel-MT. Prices of the following stand at Rs 14.68 lakh, Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 15.48 lakh respectively. In terms of features, over the Super trim, also comes with the iSmart connected car technology, sound system by Infinity, eight speakers with subwoofer and amplifier, voice assistant feature, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, electronic parking brake (DCT only), telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, LED front fog lamps among others. The remote vehicle start/stop and remote AC on/off feature in the iSmart system is only available with the DCT trim.

MG Hector Sharp Variant

The top-spec Sharp trim is also available in the petrol-hybrid MT, petrol DCT and diesel MT powertrain options. These costs Rs 15.88 lakh, Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 16.88 lakh respectively. The Sharp grades come with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 360-degree around view camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, heated ORVMs along with rain-sensing wipers to name a few.