MG Hector variant wise feature list revealed: India launch later this month

Ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place later this month, the complete variant wise feature list of the MG Hector has been revealed. On the sidelines of the inauguration of its flagship dealership in Gurugram, MG Motors revealed the complete variant nomenclature of the Hector SUV. This Tata Harrier rival is going to get a total of four variants, these will be namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Right from the base variant onwards, the MG Hector is going to get dual-front airbags, ESC, ESP, Hill Hold Control, ABS, EBD, BA, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, tilt adjustable steering wheel, power adjustable ORVMs, basic music system with 4-speakers among other features.

The Super variant of the MG Hector adds a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, LED headlamps, 17-inch silver alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, cruise control, shark fin antenna to name a few. Moving on to the Smart variant, it offers additional features such as the i-smart internet car technology with online navigation with live traffic details, online voice recognition with over 100 voice commands, side airbags, 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, floating turn indicators, leather upholstery among others.

MG Hector variant wise feature list

Finally, the top-spec Sharp variant of the MG Hector offers features such as dual-pane panoramic sunroof, curtain airbags, 7-inch coloured MID display, 360 degrees around view camera, heated ORVMS, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, rain0sensing wipers to name a few.

The MG Hector is going to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine of the MG Hector is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit capable of churning out 143 ps of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is going to be a 2.0-litre unit capable 170 ps of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Both these engine are going to get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol engine will be available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission as well. In addition to this, MG Hector will be offered with an additional petrol-mild-hybrid variant which comes with a 48V set-up.