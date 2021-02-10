MG Hector to get petrol CVT model: New variant launch on Feb 11

MG Motor India will launch yet another version of the Hector SUV. A new petrol CVT is on the cards for an India launch with a touch more power.

MG Motor India has announced that on February 11, a new variant of the Hector will be launched in India. MG may be silent about what this variant maybe, but, in all likelihood, it would be a new transmission offering to sweeten the deal of the Hector. Recently, the MG Hector was one of the two cars (Other being Maruti Suzuki Ciaz) that hold their value the best. Read the full story here. Now, to improve on that, MG is expected to be launching a CVT transmission version of the petrol Hector model.

Also Read MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

The engine itself will be the same 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol motor which is offered with a 6-speed manual or twin-clutch DCT automatic. This engine is available in a state of tune which offers 141hp and 250 Nm of torque. In the higher trim levels, it even comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This new model which will be launched on February 11, will have the same motor be paired with a CVT transmission, and deliver 145 hp, seeing a marginal boost in power. But torque output at 250 Nm would be the same as before. The CVT model would help bring the cost down for an automatic Hector SUV from the current price of the DCT model. We expect the Hector CVT to be offered in the higher trim levels and see it being priced a touch below the Rs 16 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector SUV was updated for the 2021 model year in January 2021. New feature additions are expected with the launch of the Hector CVT model. It will continue to offer the same set of features found in the 2021 Hector facelift. To know more about the 2021 Hector, watch the video below.

The Hector CVT in its other rebadged versions under the SAIC umbrella is offered in China, South America and Middle Eastern markets. Some expected that MG may introduce a diesel automatic, which is one of the popular versions of SUVs in the Indian market. For India, MG utilises the MultiJet II 2.0-litre diesel motor which it borrows from Jeep Compass. In the Compass, it is paired with a 9-speed automatic which would not be economical for the Hector. Tata Motors acquired the rights to use Hyundai’s 6-speed AT to use with the same MultiJet II diesel motor in the Harrier and Safari models. At the moment, there is no word on whether the MG Hector diesel will be available with an automatic any time soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.