MG Hector SUV unveiled: What makes this Tata Harrier, rivalling ‘Internet car’ truly special

The MG Hector SUV has finally been unveiled in India at an event in Mumbai. The Hector is the first vehicle to be launched by the British brand in the country. MG Hector has already been spied multiple times on Indian roads without any camouflage and the pictures give a clear idea of how the SUV will look like. The Hector will come with low set LED projector headlamps while LED DRLs are placed above. The set up will remind you of the same that comes on the Tata Harrier. While the lower spec variants of the MG Hector will come with steel wheels, the higher trims will be offered with more stylish machine cut alloy wheels.

A few days back, Express Drives revealed the interior images of the MG Hector. The highlight of the cabin is the massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is powered by the i-Smart interface. Touted as India's first connected car, the upcoming MG Hector will get an automotive voice assistant that can be activated by saying "Hello MG". The car will get OTA updates which means that it will be updated just like your smartphone.

Furthermore, the SUV will also get a 5G SIM from Airtel and the company claims that the vehicle will have internet connectivity even in low connectivity areas. The vehicle will also get multiple apps like Gaana.com for music streaming along with AccuWeather for weather forecast and these will be part of the entertainment package. MG Hector will also enable customers to download an iSmart mobile application that will help in accessing real-time data including tyre pressure along with the overall vehicle status. With the help of this, the customer can lock, unlock the car, switch on air conditioning and even turn the ignition ON through his or her smartphone.

Powering the MG Hector will be 1.5-litre petrol along with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol motor will be good for shedding out 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque, the diesel motor will produce 170 horses and 370 Nm. There will also be a 48-volt mild hybrid petrol variant that will be more fuel efficient than the petrol trim. Transmission options in the Hector will include a 6-speed manual unit. The same will be standard across the petrol as well as the diesel trim. In addition to this, there will be a DCT unit on offer as well with the gasoline engine.

MG has announced that it is going to commence the bookings of the Hector in early June. Launch and hence the deliveries of the same are expected to commence around the same time. Initially, the company is going to launch the brand with 120 touch-points which it plans to extend to 250 in the near future. MG has extensively tested this vehicle in India. Though it uses the same platform as that of the Chinese spec Baojun 530, over 300 changes have been done in order to make the vehicle suit Indian road and driving conditions.

