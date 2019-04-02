MG Hector SUV smart features revealed: Tata Harrier competitor to offer inbuilt 5G sim, button-free voice assistant

MG Motor India has revealed the smart connectivity features for its first vehicle for India, the Hector. The company is promoting the Hector as the 'Internet Car' and has joined hands with some leading tech giants like Microsoft. The Hector will come with a comprehensive list of connectivity features and hence, will have an edge over its rivals. The MG Hector will come with the next generation automotive assistant which is 100 per cent button free and recognises your voice. The MG Hector will be powered by iSmart interface that brings together software, hardware and connectivity options never seen on a car before in India.

The MG Hector will also understand over 100 voice commands and this has been made possible by Nuance, a renowned conversational AI giant. The system can be activated by saying 'Hello MG'. The biggest advantage of this system is that you can open and close the sunroof and Windows, set climate control, access navigation and lots more using voice commands. MG Motor claims that the system works even in poor connectivity areas.

MG Hector will come with an Inbuilt SIM card that is 5G ready. The vehicle's software will be updated via OTA updates just like in any modern smartphone. The company's infotainment system will come with multiple pre-loaded applications and an entertainment package. These include Gaana.com app for music streaming.

In terms of safety, the upcoming MG Hector also steps up the game as it will come with an eCall emergency response system and the company's dedicated 24x7 customer management system called the Pulse Hub is informed in case of an accident. When airbags are deployed, the system automatically sends text messages to Pulse Hub and the registered phone numbers and this initiates a series of emergency response steps.

The upcoming MG Hector is expected to be launched in India towards the end of May and will primarily challenge the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV 500. In terms of connectivity, however, its only competitor in the country will be the upcoming Hyundai Venue, which is a sub-compact SUV and hence in a different and lower segment than that of the MG Hector.

Prices for the MG Hector are expected to start under Rs 15 lakh while the top end could be yours for a price of about Rs 19 lakh, ex-showroom. At the time of its launch, the MG Hector will be the largest SUV in this price segment and also the most feature-loaded one. The fact that the company will have 100 operational dealerships before Hector's launch beckons well for the company in the country.

