MG Hector SUV new teaser video out! Jeep Compass rival additional details spill

The all-new MG Hector SUV is set to be launched in India in the second quarter of 2019. Ahead of its launch, the company has released a new teaser video of the upcoming SUV. In the video, the MG Hector SUV has been teased from different angles. Furthermore, the top portion of the SUV is almost completely revealed. As one can see in the video, the new MG Hector SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna and rear spoiler. Apart from this, the SUV will come with LED tail lamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). Up front, you can also see the honeycomb grille with the MG logo taking the center stage. The upcoming MG Hector SUV will be the first product by the British manufacturer to be launched in India.

Watch the upcoming MG Hector SUV teaser video here:

The upcoming MG Hector SUV for India will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will be the same unit that powers the Jeep Compass and will have a power output of 170 bhp. On the other hand, there will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer with an output of 150 bhp. The SUV will offer a manual transmission for both petrol and diesel engines but the former will come with a six-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) as well.

In terms of size, the MG Hector will not disappoint as it will be even bigger than the present generation Honda CR-V. As far as prices are concerned, Express Drives was the first one to report that the Hector will be priced under Rs 20 lakh, that too for the top variant that will have all the bells and whistles. The Hector will rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and top variants of the Hyundai Creta.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!