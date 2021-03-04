Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

MG Hector Ambulances come equipped with a medicine cabinet with a five-parameter monitor, an auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, an alternate power backup, additional sockets, and more.

As an initiative of the MG SEWA, MG Motor India has donated five units of retrofitted Hector Ambulance to Nagpur’s Nangia Specialty Hospital. The Nangia Hospital and MG Motor have come forward to offer ambulance services for catering during the second wave of COVID-19. The ambulance services will be offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur. The flag off was done by the Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari.

The Hector Ambulances were custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant. They come equipped with a medicine cabinet with a five-parameter monitor, an auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, an alternate power backup (invertor) with additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher. MG has previously donated Hector Ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol.

“We have received positive feedback about the Hector Ambulance from GMERS in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol, wherein they have added tangible value to the region’s fight against the pandemic,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

“With MG SEWA, we are completely devoted to the needs of the community, a key MG pillar, and are now donating 5 Hector Ambulances to further their achievements of Halol, and Vadodara at large. We believe that Hector Ambulances will go a long way in serving the needs of the hour.”

Anybody in Nagpur can avail of the ambulance services for a COVID-19 patient by calling 8988897888.

