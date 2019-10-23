MG Hector surpasses 10,000 unit production milestone: 38,000 bookings so far

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced that it has crossed 10,000 unit production milestone for its popular SUV Hector within just four months of its launch in India. The company currently rolls out the SUV from its Halol manufacturing facility. MG Motor India said in a statement that it plans to ramp up its production for its second shift beginning in November this year, in line with the increased component supply from its global and local vendors. The brand has received over 38,000 bookings so far for the model. Due to overwhelming demand for the SUV, the company had to stop accepting bookings after which it re-opened on September 29, 2019. In order to be precise, the MG Hector SUV received 10,000 bookings in just 23 days of its launch in the country.

The strong response by the customers compelled the brand to stop accepting bookings temporarily after a month of its launch to meet the existing demand. MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said that with the re-opening of bookings, the MG Hector has further gained momentum as the most compelling proposition in the SUV-C segment. He added that the company's endeavour is to ensure customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries in the coming months.

The company also said that the Hector SUV has received the first over-the-air (OTA) software update that adds new features such as Apple Car Play and enhances the overall user experience with technological enhancements. MG says it is one of the first brands in the automotive industry that offers free OTA updates and hence, the customers do not need to take their cars to the authorised service center in order to upgrade the infotainment system.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, if you still haven't, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.