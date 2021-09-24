MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Motor India has discontinued the Super variants of the MG Hector. The MG Hector is now available in only four trim levels. They are - Style, Shine, Smart, and Sharp.

MG Hector is a very popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It was first launched in the year 2019 and earlier this year, it received a facelift update. The company keeps updating Hector from time to time to keep it fresh. Just a few weeks ago, MG launched the new Shine trim of the Hector that was positioned between the Super and the Smart trims. And now, the company has discontinued the Super variants of the MG Hector.

MG Motor India launched the Shine trim of the Hector in August this year to celebrate two years of the SUV in the Indian market. Thanks to the introduction of the Shine trim, Hector was offered in five trim levels, namely Style, Super, Shine, Smart and Sharp. But now, the company has discontinued the Super variants, which was the second-to-base trim in Hector’s line-up. The Super trim of the Hector was available with turbo petrol, petrol hybrid as well as diesel engine options, though only with a manual gearbox.

Watch Video | 2021 MG Hector Facelift First Look:

Now, as the Super trim of the MG Hector has been discontinued in India, Shine is now the second-to-base trim in Hector’s line-up. However, the price difference between the base-spec Style and the second-to-base Shine trim is over 1 lakh rupees. Apart from the discontinuation of the Super trim, the MG Hector doesn’t receive any new updates and it remains the same as before. Also, it is worth mentioning that the company has not increased the prices of the SUV. The MG Hector is currently priced between Rs 13.49 lakh – Rs 19.20 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. Its trim-wise prices are mentioned below:

MG Hector Style – Rs 13.49 lakh – Rs 14.98 lakh*

MG Hector Shine – Rs 14.51 lakh – Rs 16.49 lakh*

MG Hector Smart – Rs 16.37 lakh – Rs 17.79 lakh*

MG Hector Sharp – Rs 17.69 lakh – Rs 19.20 lakh*

*All prices, Ex-showroom Delhi.

Talking about powertrain options, the MG Hector gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This motor develops 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is also available with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The non-hybrid petrol motor comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed DCT while the petrol hybrid motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine too that develops 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

