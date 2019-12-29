MG Hector six-seater with captain seats spotted: Likely to launch early next year!

MG Hector, the maiden product from the British marquee in India has so far been pulling up decent sales numbers. Launched in India during the month of July this year, the Hector currently falls in the price bracket of Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Only available as a five-seater, MG plans to soon introduce a six-seater version of the Hector in India. A recent set of spy shots shared on the Instagram account of Gagan Choudhary shows what the 6-seater MG Hector is going to get captain seats in the middle row. Though there is no third row of seats visible in the spy shots, one can see the seat-belts for the third row clearly. We expect, MG to launch the six-seater Hector in India sometime during early next year.

Image Credits: Gagan Choudhary/Instagram

The six-seater MG Hector, apart from getting captain seats in the middle row and an additional third row of seats, is also going to get minor cosmetic updates. These will be primarily concentrated on the exterior of the vehicle. Expect the six-seater version to be available only on select variants of the Hector. These are likely to be the top-spec trims of this SUV.

The engine line-up of the MG Hector will remain the same as before. It will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine. The former is capable of churning out 141 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque while the later is good for 170 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission option will also remain the same as before i.e. a 6-speed manual transmission as standard along with a DCT with the petrol versions.

Reports suggest that the six-seater MG Hector will go with a suffix "Plus". Expect the prices of the same to be slightly higher, by an average of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 over the five-seater versions.

Image Source: Gagan Choudhary/Instagram