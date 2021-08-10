MG Hector Shine variant to be launched on August 12 with these new features

The MG Hector Shine trim is effectively being launched to counter competition from the recent launches like the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos.

By:Updated: Aug 10, 2021 2:16 PM
Image used for representation

MG India, after launching their new products in the form of the Hector as well as the updated ZS EV are now looking to add to the variant numbers. While the MG Gloster received a new trim in the form of the Savvy 7-seater last night, we will also now see the Hector Shine variant being launched on August 12. The MG Hector Shine trim is effectively being launched to counter competition from the recent launches like the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos. Currently, the MG Hector range consists of the Style, Super, Smart and Sharp trims. The Shine will likely slot in between the Super and Smart. It will have more features as well as a higher price tag than the Super. We are aware that there will be a single pane sunroof as well as 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read MG Hector petrol review

The Shine trim will most likely be only with the diesel. This is because of the lower number of trims available with diesel as well as the fact that there is a lone transmission option available – manual. This 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 170hp of power and 350Nm. This motor is combined with a 6-speed manual. Apart from this, expect a change in interior trim for the Shine variant.

With this new addition and the inclusion of the XTA+ variants of the Safari, the customer will be spoilt for choices. As it is the Seltos as well as Creta offer customers a variety with respect to the engine/gearbox/features.

