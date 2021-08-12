MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

This new variant is being offered with both petrol and diesel engines and comes with a new paint scheme. With this launch, the MG Hector now has a total of five variants to choose from.

By:August 12, 2021 1:37 PM
MG Hector Shine with Gaurav Gupta

MG Motor India has launched a new variant for their Hector SUV, to mark the second anniversary of their first product in the country. This new variant is called Shine and it sits between the existing Super and Smart variants. Prices for the petrol manual variant is Rs 14.5 lakh while the petrol CVT is priced at Rs 15.7 lakh. The Shine variant will also come with a diesel manual and will cost Rs 16.5 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

MG Hector prices

MG had been offering the Hector in four variants up until now – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. This new mid-spec variant will give customers more choice and could be a lucrative choice considering the price and features it comes with. This new variant will also be offered with MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering that includes five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services.

MG Hector Shine gets Havana Grey paint

In terms of exterior design elements, the Shine variant gets LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps just like the higher trims of the vehicle. New to the Shine variants and some other select variants is the Havana Grey paint scheme. It will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and get chrome door handles. you do not get dual-tone alloys like the higher-spec variants and the alloy size is smaller as well.

In terms of features, it gets an electronic parking brake, push-button start/stop, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel and smart entry. Unlike the higher-end variants, the Shine variant does not come with a dual-panel panoramic sunroof. Instead, it comes with a single pane electric sunroof. This new model will still come with the large, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features. It will also get front & rear parking sensors along with safety features like ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, TCS and ESP. There is also an accessories package for this variant that includes things like seat covers, sun shades, steering wheel cover, air purifier and wireless mobile charger.

MG Hector Shine driving rear

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is good for 141hp and 250Nm while the bigger 2.0-litre diesel engine can produce a peak power of 168hp and peak torque of 350Nm. The diesel engine is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox while the petrol engine comes with both, a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed CVT.

MG seem to be on a journey to bolster the variant list of their existing vehicles lately. The company had recently launched a new 7-seater Savvy variant for their Gloster SUV. It is possible that we might see the Shine variant make an appearance in the Hector Plus as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What's new

New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What's new

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration