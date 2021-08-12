MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

This new variant is being offered with both petrol and diesel engines and comes with a new paint scheme. With this launch, the MG Hector now has a total of five variants to choose from.

MG Motor India has launched a new variant for their Hector SUV, to mark the second anniversary of their first product in the country. This new variant is called Shine and it sits between the existing Super and Smart variants. Prices for the petrol manual variant is Rs 14.5 lakh while the petrol CVT is priced at Rs 15.7 lakh. The Shine variant will also come with a diesel manual and will cost Rs 16.5 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

MG had been offering the Hector in four variants up until now – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. This new mid-spec variant will give customers more choice and could be a lucrative choice considering the price and features it comes with. This new variant will also be offered with MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering that includes five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services.

In terms of exterior design elements, the Shine variant gets LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps just like the higher trims of the vehicle. New to the Shine variants and some other select variants is the Havana Grey paint scheme. It will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels and get chrome door handles. you do not get dual-tone alloys like the higher-spec variants and the alloy size is smaller as well.

In terms of features, it gets an electronic parking brake, push-button start/stop, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel and smart entry. Unlike the higher-end variants, the Shine variant does not come with a dual-panel panoramic sunroof. Instead, it comes with a single pane electric sunroof. This new model will still come with the large, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features. It will also get front & rear parking sensors along with safety features like ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, TCS and ESP. There is also an accessories package for this variant that includes things like seat covers, sun shades, steering wheel cover, air purifier and wireless mobile charger.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is good for 141hp and 250Nm while the bigger 2.0-litre diesel engine can produce a peak power of 168hp and peak torque of 350Nm. The diesel engine is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox while the petrol engine comes with both, a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed CVT.

MG seem to be on a journey to bolster the variant list of their existing vehicles lately. The company had recently launched a new 7-seater Savvy variant for their Gloster SUV. It is possible that we might see the Shine variant make an appearance in the Hector Plus as well.

