MG Hector seven seat version design out: To be showcased as Wuling Almaz

Ever since the first images of the MG Hector were out, more often than not, the questions arose on the availability of the seven-seater version. MG India has categorically said that it will be available sometime next year. It now seems that Wuling, MG's Indonesian cousin, will be showing this model at the upcoming Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2019. Autonetmagz.com has images of the 7-seater which is set to be unveiled on Jul 18. It is called the Wuling Almaz. Wuling already sells the 5-seater version in Indonesia.

Will make debut as Wuling Almaz (image credits: Autonetmagz.com)

The Wuling Almaz 7-seater has a broader bumper while the length of the vehicle is more or less similar to the 5-seater version. The extra pair of seats with individual headrests at the back have a split bench arrangement. Moreover, these can be tumbled ahead to make more room for luggage. The Wuling Almaz with the last row of seats down can carry 585 litres of luggage. However, the dimensions with the seats in place haven't been specified. There are air vents on the sides of the Almaz 7-seater for the third row occupants.

Powering the Wuling Almaz 7-seater is a 2.0-litre turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 142hp and 250Nm. This is the same engine that also powers the Indian MG Hector. One gets the choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT in Indonesia whereas in India, a DCT replaces the CVT. In India, when the MG Hector 7-seater arrives, it will have a slight premium over the 5-seater. Currently, the version sold here starts at Rs 12.6 lakh, ex-showroom. An extra pair of seats and air vents will mean a starting price of Rs 12.8 lakh. This version will compete with the Tata Harrier 7-seater.

Image Source: Autonetmagz.com