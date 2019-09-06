MG Hector sells more than Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass in August 2019

MG Hector has stomped authority in the month of August with sales figures that are almost equal to its three major competitors combined. MG sold 2,018 units of the Hector in August, whereas Tata Harrier saw a sale of 635 units, Mahindra XUV 500 – 968 units, and Jeep Compass – 605 units. MG Hector was launched in India in June this year and it is the very first product from the British manufacturer in the country. Prices of the Hector start at Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 16.88 lakh for the top trim. For comparison, Tata Harrier prices start at Rs 12.7 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

MG Hector is available with options of petrol and diesel engines in four trims - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. Colour options include Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black and Burgundy Red.

Engine options with the MG Hector include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol that puts out 142 hp and 250 Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel that makes 169 hp and 350 Nm. In addition to this, the petrol trim has the option of a 48V hybrid system with a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.16 kmpl. MG has paired the hybrid to a six-speed manual while the non-hybrid engine gets a six-speed AT (13.9 kmpl claimed) and the diesel trim comes with a six-speed manual (17.41 kmpl claimed).

MG Hector Review: British or Chinese this Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass rival?

In terms of safety, MG Hector boasts of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminders, rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat tethers, ESP and vehicle stability management, traction control, hill hold control and rear parking sensors as standard.

Top trims get six airbags, around view monitor, rear-view camera, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. The Sharp trim comes with power adjustable driver and passenger seats, panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, LED headlights and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-SMART tech.