MG Hector sales cross 1,500 mark in July ’19: Production to increase in September

MG Motor India has revealed the sales numbers of its recently launched SUV Hector for the month of July 2019. During the said month, the Hector saw a monthly sale of 1,508 units. MG Hector was launched in India on June 27th and deliveries of the same begun in the first week of July. MG Hector has been receiving a positive response in the market and the company had to temporarily stop the bookings for the SUV after receiving 28,000 bookings. The brand had stated that the date for the re-opening of the bookings for the Hector will be announced soon.

MG Motor India intends to ramp up the production of the SUV to 3,000 units a month at its Halol production facility by September this year. Currently, the company rolls out around 2,000 units of the SUV on a monthly basis. Commenting on the sales performance of the Hector, Gaurav Gupta said that the company remains strongly focused on timely vehicle deliveries and seamless assistance. MG Hector was launched in India at a price of Rs 12.18 lakh for the base variant while the top-end trim can be yours for a price of Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in four variants namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp, the Hector is India's first connected car in its segment.

One of the prime highlights of the MG Hector is the massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with some pre-loaded applications like Gaana.com and more. The system also comes with a 5G ready SIM card by Airtel to ensure connectivity on the go. Apart from this, you also get Real-Time Navigation, Geo-Fencing, Remote Location, Emergency Response and the system has been developed especially to understand the Indian accents. In terms of features, the MG Hector gets Hill assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), cruise control, powered seats and more.

