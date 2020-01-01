MG Hector records 15,930 unit sales since launch: 3,000+ units sold in December

MG Motor India has announced that its Hector SUV has seen sales of 3,021 units in the month of December 2019. The company also stated that since July, when it started the deliveries of its vehicles in India, the Hector saw a total sales of 15,930 units. "As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog," said Rakesh Sidana, Director for sales, MG Motor India. One of the prime reasons behind the decent sales of the MG Hector is the comprehensive connected features along with generous dimensions that give it a solid road presence.

Watch our 2019 Year Ender video

The company said its second vehicle, an electric SUV, MG ZS will go on sale in the country from this month.

Sidana also said that the company, in line with its focus on customer satisfaction, is constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India and proactively setting up more service centres closer to prospective customers. MG Motor India currently has over 150 centers across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centers by March 2020, it said.

In other news, MG Motor India is currently testing the six-seater version of the Hector and the same is expected to make debut at the 2020 Auto Expo that is scheduled to take place in February 2020. The said version will get captain seats in the middle row and will get a revamped exterior design that will differentiate it from the standard model.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!